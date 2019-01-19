Neymar Brace, Kylian Mbappe Hat-Trick Lead PSG to Rout of Guingamp

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Neymar scored twice and assisted another goal as Paris Saint-Germain extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 with a phenomenal 9-0 win over Guingamp at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

The Brazilian was upstaged by Kylian Mbappe, who netted a hat-trick and even teed up Neymar to complete his brace as further proof the 20-year-old is already surpassing the Brazilian as PSG's most important player.

Edinson Cavani also scored three, while Angel Di Maria and Thomas Meunier got on the scoresheet too.

PSG not only have a 13-point lead over Lille in second place, but they also have two games in hand on their nearest rivals.

Kylian Mbappe is Already Surpassing Neymar

Neymar is the world's most expensive player, but his chances of being considered the best on the planet in the future look slim as long as Mbappe is around. In fact, Neymar may not even be the best player in PSG's squad currently with the way the precocious and prolific 20-year-old is already surpassing him.

This game was the perfect snapshot of Mbappe's progress beyond Neymar. Ironically, it started the same way as so many PSG games, with the Brazilian bossing things in the final third:

There was no surprise when the former Barcelona man opened the scoring in the 11th minute. Yet there was even less surprise when it didn't take Mbappe too long to respond.

He made his first contribution eight minutes before the break. By half-time, Mbappe already had one more goal than Neymar.

Neymar had shown his creativity by playing Mbappe in for his first, and it was left to the youngster to return the favour when he slid in a slick assist for Neymar's brace on 68 minutes.

Mbappe left no doubt about his burgeoning status as Les Parisiens' true star turn when he finished coolly from close range for the third time with 10 minutes left.

The hat-trick goal continued a stunning trend for a player of such a young age:

Mbappe finished the match with numbers all but the very best will envy:

It's scary to think Mbappe is already at this level despite being six years Neymar's junior, and his performances suggest Mbappe will leave Neymar and the rest trailing in the scoring charts for years to come.

What's Next?

PSG host Strasbourg in the Coupe de France round of 32 on Wednesday before returning to the league for another home game, this one against Rennes on January 27.

Guingamp face AS Nancy Lorraine on Tuesday in the cup before hosting Stade Reims for league action on Saturday.