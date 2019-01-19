Luka Modric, Casemiro's Goals Push Real Madrid Past Sevilla

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2019

MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 19: Luka Modric of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid v Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu on January 19, 2019 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid moved up to third in La Liga after beating Sevilla 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Casemiro broke a tense deadlock with a spectacular strike from distance in the 78th minute, before Luka Modric ultimately sealed the points in stoppage time.

Los Blancos added to last week's impressive win away to Real Betis and all but ended Sevilla's slim title hopes.

What's Next?

Sevilla host Barcelona in the first leg of a Copa del Rey quarter-final on Wednesday before a league home game against Levante next Saturday.

Real are also in cup action at home to Girona in the last eight on Thursday ahead of a return to league action away to Espanyol next Sunday.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

