Luka Modric, Casemiro's Goals Push Real Madrid Past Sevilla

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid moved up to third in La Liga after beating Sevilla 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Casemiro broke a tense deadlock with a spectacular strike from distance in the 78th minute, before Luka Modric ultimately sealed the points in stoppage time.

Los Blancos added to last week's impressive win away to Real Betis and all but ended Sevilla's slim title hopes.

What's Next?

Sevilla host Barcelona in the first leg of a Copa del Rey quarter-final on Wednesday before a league home game against Levante next Saturday.

Real are also in cup action at home to Girona in the last eight on Thursday ahead of a return to league action away to Espanyol next Sunday.

