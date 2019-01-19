Marshawn Lynch on Donald Trump: 'That Motherf--ker Say a Lot of S--t'

Mark Brown/Getty Images

More than one year after being on the receiving end of an angry tweet from Donald Trump, Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch shared his thoughts on the president of the United States.

During Friday's episode of Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO, Lynch offered a colorful response about Trump's comments (warning: contains NSFW language).

"That motherf--ker say a lot of s--t," Lynch said.

After Lynch chose to sit during the national anthem prior to a 2017 game against the New England Patriots in Mexico City, Trump tweeted that the NFL should step in to prevent such actions:

Lynch disputed any notion that he might be unpatriotic while speaking to Maher.

"He called me unpatriotic," Lynch said of the president, "but you come to my neighborhood, where I'm from, you'll see me take the shirt off my back and give it to someone. What would you call that?"

Trump has gone after the NFL and its players multiple times during his presidency. He tweeted in July 2018 as the league was discussing national anthem policies that players should be suspended one game the first time they took a knee and suspended for the season without pay if they did it a second time.

The NFL and NFL Players Association announced no rules would be enforced and that the two sides remained engaged in finding a solution that would be helpful to both parties.