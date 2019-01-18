Greg Hardy Says UFC Gave Him a 'New Lease on Life' Ahead of Allen Crowder Fight

Michael Owens/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Ahead of his heavyweight fight against Allen Crowder at UFC Fight Night 143 on Saturday, former NFL star Greg Hardy spoke with the media Friday.

According to TMZ Sports, Hardy said that he has a "new lease on life" and "new attitude" since entering the world of mixed martial arts.

While playing for the Carolina Panthers in 2014, Hardy was convicted of assault and communicating threats against his ex-girlfriend.

Hardy appealed, but his ex-girlfriend did not testify, which resulted in the conviction being expunged from his record.

After spending the 2015 season with the Dallas Cowboys, Hardy was arrested for cocaine possession in 2016 and the team did not re-sign him.

With his NFL career over, Hardy turned to MMA, and the 30-year-old has become a breakout star in the sport.

After going 3-0 as an amateur, Hardy appeared on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series and impressed.

Hardy is 3-0 professionally, and all of his fights have ended in first-round knockouts.

With regard to Saturday's fight, Hardy said that he's a "very dangerous man inside the Octagon" and "I'm very serious about what I do."

Crowder will undoubtedly be Hardy's toughest challenge to date, as he is 9-3 professionally with five wins by way of knockout and three submissions.

After winning a fight during Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series, Crowder lost by first-round knockout to Justin Willis at UFC 218 in December 2017.

Hardy vs. Crowder and the rest of the UFC Fight Night card from Brooklyn, New York, will be available to watch on ESPN+.