Miles Bridges Reportedly Plans to Participate in 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Miles Bridges Reportedly Plans to Participate in 2019 NBA Slam Dunk ContestJanuary 18, 2019
Charlotte Hornets rookie forward Miles Bridges is reportedly set to compete in the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Feb. 16 during All-Star Weekend at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the news Friday.
Bridges, the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft, hasn't made a major impact yet for the Hornets. He's averaged 6.7 points and 3.7 rebounds across 42 appearances off the bench.
The 20-year-old Michigan State product has impressed with his aggressiveness around the rim, however, and produced several highlight-reel dunks in the process.
Charlotte point guard Tony Parker said he's witnessed progress from the rookie despite not being a focal point of the team's offensive gameplan at this early stage.
"We don't call a lot of plays for him, so it's not easy," Parker told reporters Thursday. "Tonight we called plays for him, and he was very aggressive and got to the basket and got fouls, so that's what we want. It depends on the games, but tonight I like what I saw."
Now he'll get a chance to showcase his power and athleticism on the All-Star Weekend stage.
The dunk contest isn't the star-studded spectacle it was in the days of Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins or Vince Carter and Kobe Bryant, but it's still a spotlight event.
No other competitors have been announced, but reigning champion Donovan Mitchell confirmed Friday he won't return to defend the title.
