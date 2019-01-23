Ranking the Top 50 Early CFB Recruiting Signees

0 of 10

Credit: 247Sports

February's edition of national signing day will place the spotlight on unbound players, and those talented athletes deserve every moment of attention.

The college football world, however, should be careful not to stare at the shiny objects in front of them.

During the early signing period last month, a majority of the top-rated prospects locked in their college choices. The paperwork is finalized, and a good number of them have already enrolled. They still merit another look as Feb. 6's NSD approaches.

The rankings factor in expert opinions of the 247Sports composite but include adjustments from personal observation.