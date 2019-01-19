USA vs. France Women's Soccer: Date, Time, Live Stream for 2019 Friendly

Omar Vega/Getty Images

The United States Women's National Team will continue their preparations for this year's World Cup on Saturday, as they meet France in a friendly encounter.

The match is the first of a European double-header for Jill Ellis' team, as they visit Spain on Tuesday for the second game of the tour. This showdown at the Stade Oceane looks set to be the tougher of the two fixtures.

For France, this encounter is a chance to lay down a marker. A win over the defending world champions would be a huge boost to the team, especially with the upcoming World Cup set to be held on French soil.

Here are the viewing details for the contest in Le Havre and a preview of what's to come from this high-profile friendly.

Date: Saturday, January 19

Time: 7:30 p.m. (GMT), 2:30 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: FOX Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go (U.S.)

Preview

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

So often when they play on home soil in friendly matches the USWNT aren't pushed to their maximum in terms of physicality and technical ability. Saturday's game should be a major examination of where they are at.

France are a team blessed with tremendous quality and looking ahead to the World Cup later in the year they will be one of the favourites for glory in front of their own supporters.

This and the Spain fixture will give Ellis a chance to assess her options in a competitive environment and potentially extend the impressive 28-game unbeaten streak the team is currently on too. LiveSoccerTV broke down the size of the challenge that France face on Saturday:

Unsurprisingly, Ellis has called up a strong squad for this European tour and the match against France will likely give us the clearest insight into what she thinks her XI will be for the World Cup.

In Alex Morgan she is blessed with a forward coming off one of the the standout years of her career so far. In terms of individual accolades and awards, she swept the board in 2018 and will be hoping to kick on again this year:

If she was to net twice on this tour, then it'd take Morgan to 100 goals for the national team; it's a landmark only six other American footballers have reached in the women's game.

The team has spent a week in Portugal prior to these matches on a training camp, meaning there should be no signs of rustiness from any of the USWNT players.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

That'll be key against a France team that have earned two wins and two draws from their last eight matches against the United States, suggesting they are closing the gap. They are currently ranked third in the FIFA world rankings and have won their last seven in a row in all competitions.

A big crowd is also expected in Le Havre, as excitement will begin to build ahead of the upcoming World Cup. Those who do attend are poised to get an even, high-quality encounter between two teams that will be tough to separate on the night.

Prediction: France 2-2 USWNT