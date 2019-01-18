NBA Trade Rumors: Wizards Have 'Little Appetite' for Dealing Otto Porter Jr.

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards are reportedly not eager to part ways with small forward Otto Porter Jr.

According to ESPN.com's Zach Lowe, the Wiz specifically don't want to move Porter in a deal that is "heavy on future assets and cap flexibility."

Porter has one year remaining on his contract beyond this season before a player option kicks in for the 2020-21 campaign.

The 25-year-old wing player is earning just over $26 million this season, and he will earn a slight bump to over $27 million in 2019-20.

Porter, who was originally selected by the Wizards with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft out of Georgetown, has seen his numbers dip a bit this season after enjoying a career year in 2017-18.

He is shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from downtown while averaging 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Last season, Porter shot 50.3 percent from the field and 44.1 percent from long range in addition to averaging 14.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals.

The Missouri native has missed some time this season with a quad injury, limiting him to 33 games.

Since returning from injury this month, Porter has seen an uptick in production, as he has scored 20 or more points in four of his past six games.

With point guard John Wall out for the season and small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. getting traded to the Phoenix Suns, Porter is Washington's No. 2 scoring option behind shooting guard Bradley Beal.

The Wizards have had a rough season with a record of just 19-26, but they are only 2.5 games out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

If they are going to make a run, Porter will have to be one of the key players to get them inside the top eight.

Since Porter is still under contract for next season, the Wizards have the luxury of waiting and making a deal before the Feb. 7 trade deadline if they do ultimately decide to part ways with him rather than re-sign him.