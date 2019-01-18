Jurgen Klopp Talks Andy Robertson, Injuries Before Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp made no promises about any players returning from injury for Liverpool's Saturday meeting with Crystal Palace, but he did say Trent Alexander-Arnold will be "close" for the Anfield clash.



Paul Joyce in the Times reported earlier this week the Englishman could be out for a month after picking up a knock in Liverpool's win at Brighton & Hove Albion, while Georginio Wijnaldum was also said to be a doubt for the visit of Palace.

The manager provided no guarantee on the pair, but he did indicate Alexander-Arnold could be back in action quicker than expected, per James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo:

Klopp also provided an update on sidelined trio of Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez and Adam Lallana:

And the German had positive news concerning long-term absentee Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has been out of action since last April with a knee injury:

Liverpool have yet to play at home in 2019 due to back-to-back away games in the Premier League against Manchester City and Brighton as well as a visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup.

Anfield has been a fortress for the Premier League leaders in recent months.

The Reds are on an eight-game winning run at home in all competitions and have not lost in the last 31 matches they have hosted in the league.

The last team to beat them at home in the English top flight, though, were Saturday's visitors, who claimed a 2-1 win in April 2017 to make it three consecutive victories at Anfield.

Roy Hodgson's Palace have been quite impressive away from Selhurst Park this term, claiming four of their six league wins in 2018-19 on the road, including a recent triumph at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool will be desperate to keep their run going at Anfield in order to maintain their four-point lead at the top of the league table:

The Reds received a boost ahead of the weekend's action as left-back Andy Robertson signed a new five-year contract.

Klopp praised the club for getting the 24-year-old committed to a long-term deal, per Jacob Murtagh in the Mirror: "I've improved my Scottish with him a little bit. Not with Kenny Dalglish, though. I'm not sure what language he is speaking. The new contract is just good news for Liverpool. It's investment, and the club gave us the opportunity to do it."