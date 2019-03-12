Packers Rumors: Ex-Bears Safety Adrian Amos Agrees to Contract with Green Bay

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Free-agent safety Adrian Amos will be staying in the NFC North after agreeing to a deal with the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

A fifth-round pick out of Penn State in 2015, Amos made a name for himself while spending the first four years of his career with the Chicago Bears.

The 25-year-old is coming off his best season to date, recording 73 combined tackles, nine passes defended, two interceptions and one sack. All of those numbers either matched or established new career highs.

Amos has piled up 274 tackles, three interceptions, two sacks and one touchdown in his first four seasons.

As he prepared for free agency back in January, Amos let it be known that he believes his play "speaks for itself," per 670 The Score's Chris Emma:

"I always come out here and give it my all. This year, we were a better team. We had a lot of success on defense this year. I feel like I’ve been pretty consistent over my years here. You have bad games here and there. You have great games here and there. Overall, I just hope my tape speaks for itself.

"When coaches watch my film, (people) upstairs, they see what I bring to the table as far as communication, athleticism, everything they would want to see. I hope they've seen it, but I can’t worry about what they did see because it’s already happened."

Not only has he been a productive player, but the 6'0", 214-pound defensive back has been able to maintain relatively good health early on in his career. He has missed just four games in four seasons, appearing in all 16 regular-season games twice during that span.

Green Bay saw enough out of Amos over the past four years to pursue him in free agency in an effort to bolster its secondary. After all, this was someone who played a role in the NFL's third-ranked defense a season ago.

Rapoport previously reported Green Bay signed former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Za'Darius Smith. The recent additions have Bleacher Report's Matt Miller optimistic about the Packers' defense moving forward:

Expect those moves to help a defense that ranked 18th overall a season ago.