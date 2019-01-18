Manuel Pellegrini Says West Ham Will Sell Marko Arnautovic for 'A Good Deal'

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini says the club will sell star forward Marko Arnautovic this month if they receive "a good deal," but the manager reiterated the Hammers don't want to lose their frontman.

Arnautovic was subject to a £35 million bid from an unnamed Chinese club, per Agence France-Presse, and Pellegrini has said that his player can leave if the right offer is received, despite West Ham's intention to keep their man:

"They are not forcing me to sell Marko Arnautovic, but I think as a manager the best thing is to take the solution that is best for the player and the club, both together.

"If they agree, we don't have any problem to change. I am not telling the club about it. If it's a good deal for both parties, we will arrange to be without Marko. But the club doesn't want to sell him."

It's understood the club in question is Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG, who are said to have tabled a four-year contract worth £200,000 per week. Sam Inkersole of Football.London wrote in November that Arnautovic currently earns £100,000 per week (including bonuses).

Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports provided more context on Shanghai SIPG's interest:

The case of Dimitri Payet and his unceremonious 2017 exit from West Ham is similar to Arnautovic's situation, although football writer Daniel Storey argued the Premier League club need to act differently this time:

Less than a fortnight of the January transfer window remains, and West Ham need to have a contingency plan in place for if Arnautovic does leave.

Pellegrini's other striking options have failed to inspire this season. Javier Hernandez (four), Lucas Perez (two) and Andy Carroll have produced six goals between them this season, while January 2018 signing Jordan Hugill was loaned to Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Writer Justin Oliver Salhani looked differently upon the interest from China, however, and sympathised with Arnautovic, who has likely been offered the most lucrative contract offer of his career:

It's often the case that players use underhanded tactics—such as not turning up for training—to get the transfer they wish, but Pellegrini has also said he doesn't expect such ploys from Arnautovic, per ITV:

Felipe Anderson (eight) is the only West Ham player with more Premier League goals than Arnautovic (seven) this season, but the latter has acted as a crucial focal point in Pellegrini's attack.

The Austria international has a contract at London Stadium until June 2022, and it's true the £35 million that's allegedly been offered for his signature isn't guaranteed to get an adequate replacement in today's market.