Early Landing Spot Predictions for CFB's Top 10 Recruits for 2020

0 of 10

Credit: 247Sports

We're less than a month until 2019's National Signing Day, but it's never too early to look ahead to the 2020 class.

Heck, most coaching staffs who aren't in scramble mode this year are. Many already hosted top-ranked recruits on multiple visits.

Of course, there will be countless changes to the rankings, to offer sheets, injury statuses, commitments and everything else between now and Feb. 6, much less next year's early signing period. But it's always fun to look and see who has a head start on the 2020 haul.

It's always a safe bet these days that Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas are going to find their way to a top-shelf player, and other programs are proving they've got the pedigree and the recruiting prowess to stay on prospects' minds too.

From top-ranked player Bryan Bresee to defensive back Kelee Ringo, the top 10 prospects according to the 247Sports Composite rankings are loaded. From a diverse group of defenders to a stud running back and a quarterback on everybody's mind, the 2020 class is already full of budding stars.

A couple of guys in the top 10 already have made collegiate pledges. Some are nowhere near naming a top 10, but it's fun to project where they'll wind up.