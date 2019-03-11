Report: Adam Humphries, Titans Agree to Contract After 4 Years with Buccaneers

Will Vragovic/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Adam Humphries reportedly agreed to sign with the Tennessee Titans on Monday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com:

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL.com, the contract is "expected to be $36 million over four years." The New England Patriots were also interested in Humphries, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The 25-year-old spent the first four years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. An undrafted free agent out of Clemson in 2015, he quickly proved to be a reliable target in the NFL.

The 5'11", 195-pound wideout hauled in a modest 27 receptions for 260 yards and one touchdown as a rookie in 2015. Since then, though, his numbers have improved with each passing season, all the way up to 76 receptions for 816 yards and five scores in 2018, all career highs.

He has 55-plus catches in each of the past three seasons.

Not only has he been a game-changer on offense, but he has also seen some times on special teams, averaging 8.3 yards on punt returns in his career.

It's been an unbelievable journey for Humphries. After all, this was someone who nearly gave up football, as he revealed to The Athletic's Greg Auman in December. Instead, he stuck with it and became a quality NFL wideout.

"I think Adam is one of the steadiest and most consistent players on our team," former Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said of Humphries, per Auman. "Just a real steady player on a team where there are guys that get more targets than him. He's kind of always in position and rarely makes a mistake."

Humphries told Auman he "would like to stay" in Tampa, but ultimately Tennessee swooped in.

It was the perfect time for a breakout season for Humphries, as he was able to cash in on it this offseason. Now, he will have to work his way into a new system as he joins the Titans and quarterback Marcus Mariota, upgrading a mediocre group of wideouts led by promising young talent Corey Davis.