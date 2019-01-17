Urban Meyer Reportedly Near Deal to Join Fox Sports as College Football Analyst

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Just like with his first retirement in 2011, Urban Meyer will go from the sideline to the studio as he steps away from coaching.

According to Sporting News' Michael McCarthy, the former Ohio State coach is close to finalizing a deal with Fox Sports to join the network as a college football analyst.

Meyer, 54, stepped down at the conclusion of the 2018 season after seven years on the Ohio State sidelines. The Buckeyes hired former offensive coordinator Ryan Day as Meyer's replacement.

Meyer announced his decision on Dec. 4, citing health problems and his 2018 suspension as influencing factors:

Meyer revealed at the end of October he had a cyst in his brain, which dated to 1998, that was causing severe headaches. At that point, he said he was "fully committed to Ohio State, the football program, as long as I can."

Meyer came under scrutiny last summer for his handling of accusations of domestic violence toward former assistant coach Zach Smith. Ultimately, the school determined the head coach mishandled the situation and levied a three-game ban against him.

After Day led the team to a 3-0 start, Meyer guided the Buckeyes to a 10-1 record, which included a 62-39 blowout of then-No. 4 Michigan, a Big Ten championship and a Rose Bowl victory. That put Meyer at 83-9 in his seven years in Columbus, which included a national championship.

Following his final game, Meyer said, "I don't believe I'm going to coach again."

Meyer may have stepped away from coaching, but he still had plans to remain with the university. He was given the role of assistant athletic director and was expected to co-teach a "character and leadership" course. It's not clear if a potential television deal will impact his status with the university.

When Meyer retired as the Florida Gators head coach in 2011, he went on to join ESPN as an analyst. He was hired as Ohio State's head coach 10 months later.