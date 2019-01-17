Sergio Da Silva Found Guilty of 3rd-Degree Robbery; Faces 7 Years in Prison

MMA fighter Sergio Da Silva reportedly was convicted of third-degree robbery and may face seven years in prison as a result, per TMZ Sports

He was charged for a 2017 bank robbery in New York after appearing in surveillance footage of the incident. However, he was not convicted of first-degree robbery—meaning he isn't facing a potential 25-year prison sentence—because the footage did not prove he had a gun.

Da Silva will be sentenced on Feb. 28.

"Thanks to the insight of the jury, he walked out of court a free man Thursday and was not convicted of any violent offense," Da Silva's attorney, David Fish, said while also revealing his client plans on appealing the ruling.

TMZ reported in August 2017 that Da Silva allegedly threatened to shoot people who were present before he fled with thousands of dollars in cash.

Police ultimately identified him from fingerprints at the New York bank. 

Da Silva pled not guilty in January.

