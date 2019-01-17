Yankees Trade Rumors: Sonny Gray Deal Discussed with Giants, Reds, More

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The New York Yankees are "close" to trading starting pitcher Sonny Gray as of Thursday afternoon, according to Fancred's Jon Heyman.

Heyman reported earlier in the day that the Cincinnati Reds, the San Francisco Giants, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Oakland Athletics, the San Diego Padres, the Atlanta Braves and the Seattle Mariners are all among the teams that have inquired about Gray.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.