Yankees Trade Rumors: Sonny Gray Deal Discussed with Giants, Reds, More

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2019

New York Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray delivers a pitch during the first inning of the second baseball game of a split doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The New York Yankees are "close" to trading starting pitcher Sonny Gray as of Thursday afternoon, according to Fancred's Jon Heyman

Heyman reported earlier in the day that the Cincinnati Reds, the San Francisco Giants, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Oakland Athletics, the San Diego Padres, the Atlanta Braves and the Seattle Mariners are all among the teams that have inquired about Gray.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

