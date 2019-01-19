B/R's Official Wish List for the 2019 NBA Dunk Contest

0 of 5

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Only four players have ever won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in consecutive seasons.

That group will not expand during the 2019 version, as reigning champion Donovan Mitchell will not attempt to defend his title Feb. 16.

"I loved doing the dunk contest last year, and it was a ton of fun, but I also know it takes a lot of focus, practice and preparation," Mitchell told Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News. "Right now, my mind is really on helping my team make a deep run [in the] second half of the season."

Mitchell's absence gives the Association's All-Star planners some flexibility. Assuming he had a seat previously set aside for him, now all four are up for grabs.

That got us thinking—what would the ideal 2019 dunk contest look like? No, not the dream one in which guys like Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook suddenly decide this time they want in.

We're not escaping the realistic realm. We know this contest is a young man's game, as they're the ones with the most to gain (and least to lose) in what could be their formal introduction to the casual fan.

We'll focus on those who are both likely to accept the Association's invite and capable of producing the best throwdown theatrics in our preferred participant list.