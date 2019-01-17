Andrew Robertson, Liverpool Agree to 5-Year Contract Extension

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 03: Andy Robertson of Liverpool celebrates his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC at the Etihad Stadium on January 3, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has signed a new five-year contract with the club. 

News of the deal being agreed came via the Reds' official Twitter account on Thursday, with the Scotland international signing until 2024 at Anfield:

"As soon as the club came to me, it was a no-brainer for me—I want to stay here, so as soon as they put an offer on the table it was signed as quickly as that," he told the club's website. "It was a pretty easy contract for me and I'm sure for the club as well. We both agreed very quickly, that's why it's been done so quickly."

Robertson arrived at Liverpool in the summer of 2017 and while it took him a while to get into the first team on a regular basis, he's now rated by many as the best left-back in the Premier League.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Mourinho: I Didn't Sell Salah, I Fell in Love with Him

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mourinho: I Didn't Sell Salah, I Fell in Love with Him

    Goal
    via Goal

    Liverpool Have No Plans to Re-Sign Coutinho

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Liverpool Have No Plans to Re-Sign Coutinho

    via mirror

    Higuain Refuses to Comment Potential on Chelsea Move

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Higuain Refuses to Comment Potential on Chelsea Move

    via Mail Online

    Liverpool Players Take the #10yearchallenge 📸

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Liverpool Players Take the #10yearchallenge 📸

    Joanna Durkan
    via This Is Anfield