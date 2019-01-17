Andrew Robertson, Liverpool Agree to 5-Year Contract Extension

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has signed a new five-year contract with the club.

News of the deal being agreed came via the Reds' official Twitter account on Thursday, with the Scotland international signing until 2024 at Anfield:

"As soon as the club came to me, it was a no-brainer for me—I want to stay here, so as soon as they put an offer on the table it was signed as quickly as that," he told the club's website. "It was a pretty easy contract for me and I'm sure for the club as well. We both agreed very quickly, that's why it's been done so quickly."

Robertson arrived at Liverpool in the summer of 2017 and while it took him a while to get into the first team on a regular basis, he's now rated by many as the best left-back in the Premier League.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.