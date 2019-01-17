Blake Griffin Fined $15,000 by NBA for 'Verbal Abuse of a Game Official'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JANUARY 14: Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons complains to an official in a NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on January 14, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)
Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

The NBA announced Thursday it fined Detroit Pistons power forward Blake Griffin $15,000 for "verbal abuse of a game official."

The league noted the disciplinary action stems from a situation at the end of the Pistons' 100-94 loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday night, but provided no further details about the incident.

Griffin finished the contest with 19 points, four rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes. He turned the ball over four times and was whistled for three fouls. At the team level, Detroit was called for 27 fouls compared to 18 for Utah.

The loss marked the Pistons' 10th in their previous 13 games. They did bounce back to defeat the Orlando Magic in overtime Wednesday night, though.

Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports noted it appeared Griffin told a referee to "f--k off" after the final buzzer.

Detroit returns to action Friday night against the Miami Heat.

