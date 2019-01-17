Cowboys Reportedly Gauged Interest of 'Prominent' Offensive Assistant

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly looking to beef up their offensive coaching staff this offseason.

According to former ESPN reporter Ed Werder, the Cowboys have "inquired about the interest/availability of at least one prominent offensive NFL assistant coach."

Dallas won the NFC East with a 10-6 record in 2018 and beat the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Round before falling to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Scott Linehan has served as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator since 2015, but he has often been the subject of criticism from fans.

On Monday, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett appeared on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Patrik Walker of 247Sports) and said he "doesn't anticipate any major changes" to the coaching staff entering the 2019 season.

Garrett later loosened his stance, saying, "It's not my team. It's Jerry Jones' team. He ultimately has the final say."

His altered stance came after Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Walker) and said the following: "I think it's a little early to be speculating about players, coaches or anything like that—other than I really do think our group, overall, did a nice job."

During the 2018 regular season, the Cowboys ranked just 22nd in total offense and 22nd in scoring.

While they had the No. 10 rushing offense in the NFL behind running back Ezekiel Elliott, they were only 23rd in passing yardage.

Quarterback Dak Prescott struggled early in the season, but he seemed to turn the corner after the Cowboys acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders.

Prescott's three best passing performances in terms of yardage came after Cooper joined the team and established himself as a legitimate No. 1 wideout.

While Linehan led the Cowboys to a top-five finish in both yardage and points in 2016, they haven't ranked better than 14th in either category in any of his other three seasons as Dallas' offensive coordinator.

With the Cowboys ranking inside the top 10 in both total defense and points allowed in 2018, adding a strong offensive coach to either replace or complement Linehan may be the best way to make Dallas a better all-around team in 2019.