DeMarcus Cousins on Warriors: 'We're the Most Hated Team in Sports'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2019

Injured Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins takes a shot as he works out before the Warriors face the Denver Nuggets in an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Move over, New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys: DeMarcus Cousins believes the Golden State Warriors are the most hated team in sports.

Cousins expressed the opinion during an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols"I don't really pay attention to storylines. I mean, they're gonna say what they have to say. They're gonna add their opinions. We're the most hated team in sports."

After surprisingly signing with the Warriors during the offseason, Cousins is getting close to making his season debut after recovering from a torn Achilles.

       

