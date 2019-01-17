DeMarcus Cousins on Warriors: 'We're the Most Hated Team in Sports'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Move over, New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys: DeMarcus Cousins believes the Golden State Warriors are the most hated team in sports.

Cousins expressed the opinion during an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols: "I don't really pay attention to storylines. I mean, they're gonna say what they have to say. They're gonna add their opinions. We're the most hated team in sports."

After surprisingly signing with the Warriors during the offseason, Cousins is getting close to making his season debut after recovering from a torn Achilles.

