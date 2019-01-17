Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Indiana Pacers (29-14) will go for their third straight victory and try to stay ahead of their opponent in the conference standings Thursday when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (29-16) as small home favorites at betting sites.

The 76ers are also going for their third win in a row as they trail the Pacers by one game in the East.

NBA point spread: The Pacers opened as 2.5-point favorites; the total is at 224.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why the 76ers can cover the spread

Philadelphia has put together consecutive wins after a two-game skid and has won six of eight straight up so far in 2019.

The 76ers have gone just 4-4 against the spread during that stretch, but one of the covers came easily in a 149-107 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday as six-point home favorites.

The Sixers hit a team-record 21 three-pointers overall and scored 83 points in the first half alone, with Jimmy Butler and his new teammates motivated to beat his old ones.

Philadelphia now plays its next 12 games versus teams with winning records, so that was the perfect tune-up to get ready for visiting Indiana in a tough road matchup.

Why the Pacers can cover the spread

The Pacers have flown under the radar a bit, with most people talking about the 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors as the top contenders in the conference.

Indiana is in the No. 3 spot in the East ahead of both Philadelphia and Boston, so this is definitely a game the team will want to prove itself in against a worthy and heavily hyped opponent.

The Pacers have been even hotter than the 76ers lately, winning nine of their last 11 games and 16 of 20 dating back to December 21.

76ers vs. Pacers NBA betting pick

This would be a fun playoff series between two very different teams. Indiana is the top defensive team in the conference, while Philadelphia is the East's best offensive squad, making it an intriguing game from a betting perspective.

As they say, defense wins championships, and the Pacers have won five of the past seven meetings both SU and ATS, with the under cashing five times. Take Indiana to win and cover here.

OddsShark computer pick: 114.4-114.3, Sixers (Get NBA picks on every game via the OddsShark computer)

NBA betting trends

Philadelphia is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone under in four of Philadelphia's last six games on the road.

Indiana is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games at home.

