James Harden Pushes Camera, Shouts 'F--k!' After Nets Loss Despite 58 Points

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 16 : James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets dunks the ball against the Brooklyn Nets on January 16, 2019 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

James Harden is doing everything for the Houston Rockets. It appears the pressure is starting to get to him.

After dropping 58 points in Wednesday's 145-142 overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets, a frustrated Harden yelled "f--k" and lightly pushed a camera as he walked to the locker room.

First of all, it would have been hilarious if the cameraman flopped to the ground after the light contact. A true Harden on Harden crime.

Second of all, it's impossible to blame Harden for being frustrated. With Chris Paul and Clint Capela sidelined, the Rockets essentially have become a one-man show. 

Dude put up 58 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in a loss. This is two months after he put up 54 points in a loss. Over the last two seasons, he's gone over 50 four times in Rockets defeats.

That's enough to make someone give a camera a Stone Cold Stunner, let alone a baby shove.

The NBA isn't likely to see it that way, though. 

Related

    Luka Proves He Deserves to Be an All-Star

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Luka Proves He Deserves to Be an All-Star

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Pop: Doncic a 'Hell of a Basketball Player and Person'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pop: Doncic a 'Hell of a Basketball Player and Person'

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyrie Has C's Looking Their Best vs. Raps

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie Has C's Looking Their Best vs. Raps

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Rockets' Midseason Grade 📝

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Rockets' Midseason Grade 📝

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report