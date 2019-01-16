James Harden Pushes Camera, Shouts 'F--k!' After Nets Loss Despite 58 Points

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

James Harden is doing everything for the Houston Rockets. It appears the pressure is starting to get to him.

After dropping 58 points in Wednesday's 145-142 overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets, a frustrated Harden yelled "f--k" and lightly pushed a camera as he walked to the locker room.

First of all, it would have been hilarious if the cameraman flopped to the ground after the light contact. A true Harden on Harden crime.

Second of all, it's impossible to blame Harden for being frustrated. With Chris Paul and Clint Capela sidelined, the Rockets essentially have become a one-man show.

Dude put up 58 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in a loss. This is two months after he put up 54 points in a loss. Over the last two seasons, he's gone over 50 four times in Rockets defeats.

That's enough to make someone give a camera a Stone Cold Stunner, let alone a baby shove.

The NBA isn't likely to see it that way, though.