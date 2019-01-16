James Harden Pushes Camera, Shouts 'F--k!' After Nets Loss Despite 58 Points

James Harden Pushes Camera, Shouts 'F--k!' After Nets Loss Despite 58 PointsJanuary 17, 2019
James Harden is doing everything for the Houston Rockets. It appears the pressure is starting to get to him.
After dropping 58 points in Wednesday's 145-142 overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets, a frustrated Harden yelled "f--k" and lightly pushed a camera as he walked to the locker room.
House of Highlights @HoHighlights
When you drop 58 and still lose to the Nets https://t.co/CrlgpI0aki
First of all, it would have been hilarious if the cameraman flopped to the ground after the light contact. A true Harden on Harden crime.
Second of all, it's impossible to blame Harden for being frustrated. With Chris Paul and Clint Capela sidelined, the Rockets essentially have become a one-man show.
Dude put up 58 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in a loss. This is two months after he put up 54 points in a loss. Over the last two seasons, he's gone over 50 four times in Rockets defeats.
That's enough to make someone give a camera a Stone Cold Stunner, let alone a baby shove.
The NBA isn't likely to see it that way, though.
