Report: Browns to Hire Alabama DC Tosh Lupoi to Freddie Kitchens' Coaching Staff

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly hiring Alabama defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi as their defensive line coach, according to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.

As Feldman noted, Lupoi was "a huge recruiting force" for Alabama "as primary recruiter for Tua [Tagovailoa], Jonah Williams, Raekwon Davis, Najee Harris, Alex Leatherwood, Trevon Diggs and Dylan Moses."

Lupoi has been with Alabama since 2014, replacing Jeremy Pruitt at defensive coordinator for the 2018 season and serving as the outside linebackers coach from 2015-17.

As Matt Zenitz of AL.com noted, Nick Saban's Alabama staff has been picked clean this offseason: "Since the loss [to Clemson in the national championship game], offensive coordinator Mike Locksley (Maryland), co-offensive coordinator Josh Gattis (Michigan), quarterbacks coach Dan Enos (Miami) and offensive line coach Brent Key (Georgia Tech) have all left for different jobs."

New Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens, meanwhile, is putting together a solid coaching staff, adding Todd Monken as his offensive coordinator, Steve Wilks as his defensive coordinator, Al Holcomb as linebackers coach, Ryan Lindley as quarterbacks coach and James Campen as offensive line coach, among other hires.

For the 7-8-1 Browns, the task now will be to take the next step in the rebuild and become a contender and playoff mainstay. And Lupoi will have the opportunity to work with one of the most talented young players in the NFL, defensive end Myles Garrett, who registered 44 tackles (16 for loss), 13.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in his second year in the NFL.

Garrett earned a grade of 87.0 from Pro Football Focus, 13th amongst edge-rushers. Lupoi will be tasked with further developing Garrett and helping him become the superstar he appears poised to become.