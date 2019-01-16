Report: Bulls' Wendell Carter Day-to-Day as Test on Thumb Injury Reveals Sprain

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2019

Chicago Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr. plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

The most important part of the Chicago Bulls' season at this point is the development of their young players, and one of them reportedly has avoided a serious thumb injury. 

According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, a second test on the left thumb of Wendell Carter Jr. revealed a sprain and an intact ligament instead of a fracture. As a result, he will not need surgery and has been deemed day-to-day.

Johnson had previously reported the team hadn't ruled out the possibility of a broken thumb and surgery before the results of the second test.

Chicago selected Carter with the No. 7 overall pick out of Duke in the 2018 draft, and he is averaging 10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in his rookie season. He has also established himself as an impressive interior defender at the NBA level.

Opponents are shooting six percent worse than their normal averages within six feet of the basket when he defends them, per NBA.com.

There is no need for a Bulls team that has lost eight in a row and is 10-34 on the season to rush him back before he is ready. They are nowhere near playoff contenders and would be unwise to risk further injury to Carter, one of their young assets alongside Lauri Markkanen, by having him on the floor if he is less than 100 percent.

Chicago also has Robin Lopez and Cristiano Felicio to play center in the meantime as it plays its way toward a favorable pick in the 2019 draft.

Related

    Bulls' Taco Theft in LA Last Night Was Their Best Win

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Bulls' Taco Theft in LA Last Night Was Their Best Win

    NBC Sports Chicago
    via NBC Sports Chicago

    Harden Has More ISO Plays Than Any NBA Team This Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Harden Has More ISO Plays Than Any NBA Team This Season

    David MacKay
    via Rockets Wire

    LeBron (Groin) Cleared to Practice

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron (Groin) Cleared to Practice

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Rich Paul: When LeBron Feels His Best, He'll Play

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rich Paul: When LeBron Feels His Best, He'll Play

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report