NFL Trade Rumors: Cowboys Agree to Robert Quinn Deal with Dolphins

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins traded defensive end Robert Quinn to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

The trade will include a new deal for Quinn:

After playing seven years with the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams, Quinn was traded to the Dolphins in the 2018 offseason. He brought a decorated resume to Miami thanks to his 62.5 sacks, including a league-high 19.0 in 2013.

However, the 28-year-old was quiet for a large portion of the 2018 season and amassed just one sack in his first nine games. He got hot at the end of the year and racked up 5.5 sacks in his last seven contests, but the Dolphins felt it was time to move on.

That isn't to say Quinn played poorly overall, but Miami is in a tough spot.

First, the Fins are coming off a disappointing 7-9 season and haven't won a playoff game in nearly two decades.

Miami is turning the page on a new era under head coach Brian Flores, and with that comes the need for a significant roster rebuild. Paying over $12 million for a veteran player who was up and down last year isn't a prudent move in that respect.

Second, the Dolphins save nearly $13 million on their 2019 salary cap with Quinn's release, per Over The Cap.

While the North Carolina product isn't the right fit for Miami, he can enjoy a career resurgence in Dallas. His sack numbers may have gone down, but the second-half surge was encouraging. Plus, he'll be 29 for Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season, so he could have something left in the tank for the Cowboys.

Also, Dallas has a pass-rushing need. Per Football Outsiders, the Cowboys had the sixth-lowest sack rate in the league last season.

That mark included Randy Gregory's six sacks, which were second on the team. Gregory won't be back with Dallas next year as the NFL has indefinitely suspended him for repeated violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Quinn could at least fill that void. Ultimately, he has played 15 or 16 games in six of his eight seasons, so his durability could help him succeed into his 30s. In a pass-happy league, don't expect him to be out of work for long as teams scramble to find defensive ends who can shut down aerial attacks.