Report: Oklahoma Grants Austin Kendall Immediate Eligibility for WVU Transfer

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

Oklahoma quarterback Austin Kendall will be granted a waiver by the university to become immediately eligible to play for West Virginia next season, according to George Schroeder of USA Today.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reported that the Sooners were blocking Kendall from being immediately eligible. Jason Kersey of The Athletic noted that stance applied to all schools within the Big 12 and anyone on the Sooners' schedule over the next two years. OU has changed course, however.

Kendall, who has two years of NCAA eligibility remaining, has not officially announced that he will be attending West Virginia, nor has he said that he will transfer.

However, given that Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts said he would be playing for Oklahoma next season, Kendall's move out of Norman seems inevitable.

