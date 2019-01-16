Draymond Green Says DeMarcus Cousins Will Make Warriors Debut vs. Clippers

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JANUARY 3: DeMarcus Cousins #0 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors look on during the game against the Houston Rockets on January 3, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Draymond Green is known for his versatility on the court, but he added another skill to his resume Wednesday when he played the role of breaking news reporter.

The Golden State Warriors star announced in an Instagram story that DeMarcus Cousins will make his debut with the team Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confirmed earlier this month that Cousins was looking at Jan. 18 as the date for his first game back after he tore his Achilles last January. Kerr reiterated after Tuesday's 142-111 win over the Denver Nuggets that the four-time All-Star center was set to suit up Friday, per ESPN.com's Nick Friedell.

In an interview on SportsCenter, Cousins called the Warriors "the most hated team in sports," which is a source of motivation for him:

The timing of Cousins' return couldn't be much better. Golden State has won five games in a row and sits first in the Western Conference after beating the Nuggets.

Meanwhile, if Green really wants to show off his reporting chops, he should find out where MLB free agents Manny Machado and Bryce Harper are going to sign.

