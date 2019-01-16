Tate Martell Is Leaving Ohio State and Is on His Way to the U

Former top college football recruit Tate Martell is transferring from Ohio State to Miami University. Martell backed up Dwayne Haskins last season, but is expecting the starting job at The U. Watch the video above for more about the former five-star recruit and his transfer. 


