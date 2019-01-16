Steelers' Antonio Brown Rips Emmanuel Sanders, Bruce Arians in Twitter Rant

Steelers' Antonio Brown Rips Emmanuel Sanders, Bruce Arians in Twitter RantJanuary 16, 2019
Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown doesn't appreciate the disrespect he has seen from those previously close to him.
After former Steelers offensive coordinator and new Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians questioned how much Brown has changed, the receiver responded on Twitter:
Antonio Brown @AB84
He didn’t draft me he drafted @ESanders_10 same guy who missed rehab to go on networks to talk about me on situation he have zero clue! Arians now wears kangoo hats n glasses 😂 but ima diva! Done seen it all then they say we friends stop lien https://t.co/jALXyhQMAw
"There's too much miscommunication, too much...diva," Arians said Tuesday on The Adam Schefter Podcast (via ESPN.com).
Arians was with Pittsburgh in 2010 when Brown was drafted in the sixth round. Fellow receiver Emmanuel Sanders was taken by the team in the same draft three rounds earlier.
Sanders also had harsh words for Brown when discussing the situation on NFL Network last week:
NFL Network @nflnetwork
How does the AB situation play out in Pittsburgh? Our crew looked at it from all angles ⬇️ (via @NFLGameDay + @ESanders_10) https://t.co/0nwFwuPxGo
"Antonio brought it on himself," Sanders said. "You cannot turn your back on your brothers and the organization who gave you an opportunity to make you who you are as a football player."
