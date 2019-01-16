Steelers' Antonio Brown Rips Emmanuel Sanders, Bruce Arians in Twitter Rant

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown doesn't appreciate the disrespect he has seen from those previously close to him.

After former Steelers offensive coordinator and new Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians questioned how much Brown has changed, the receiver responded on Twitter:

"There's too much miscommunication, too much...diva," Arians said Tuesday on The Adam Schefter Podcast (via ESPN.com).

Arians was with Pittsburgh in 2010 when Brown was drafted in the sixth round. Fellow receiver Emmanuel Sanders was taken by the team in the same draft three rounds earlier.

Sanders also had harsh words for Brown when discussing the situation on NFL Network last week:

"Antonio brought it on himself," Sanders said. "You cannot turn your back on your brothers and the organization who gave you an opportunity to make you who you are as a football player."

