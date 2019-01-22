Ranking CFB's 10 Biggest Busts from the 2016 Recruiting Class

0 of 10

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The 2016 college football recruiting class was filled with some names that we'll be seeing on Sundays in the near future, but it also had a handful of players who have been unable to live up to their potential.

There are a number of reasons why a player might be considered a bust in college. Some have had unlucky streaks of injuries, while others have had a hard time getting on the field after being buried on the depth chart behind NFL-level talent.

In one instance, a career has possibly been derailed because of a recent arrest.

Everyone on this list could turn things around, but for the time being, these players are considered the biggest busts from the 2016 class.