New Orleans Officials to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms: Saints Still Coming

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans officials fired back at Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for joking Tuesday she wanted to see "anybody other than the Saints" win Super Bowl LIII when it's held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

Beau Evans of The Times-Picayune provided the swift response from New Orleans as its team gets prepared to battle the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

"I'm disappointed that she felt that way, but we are still coming," New Orleans city councilman Jay Banks said. "And it's not our fault that her team [the Atlanta Falcons] sucks. I mean, if they could win, then they wouldn't have this problem."

Councilman Joe Giarrusso added: "I think I can say on behalf of the whole council, Mayor Bottoms, we expect to see you in Atlanta in just a couple of weeks."

The Saints won both matchups with the NFC South rival Falcons in 2018, including a thrilling 43-37 overtime triumph at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in September.

Bottoms responded to the backlash on Twitter by noting her comments were based on the Saints/Falcons rivalry, not an issue with NOLA:

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in the AFC title game, and it appears Bottoms is rooting for likely NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and K.C. in that contest.