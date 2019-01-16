Ex-Vikings Coach John DeFilippo Reportedly Expected to Be New Jaguars OC

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2019

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo looks at his play sheet during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Bills won 27-6. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly set to hire John DeFilippo as the team's offensive coordinator, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

DeFilippo spent the past season as the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings but was fired in early December after the team fell to 6-6-1 on the season.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

