Ex-Vikings Coach John DeFilippo Reportedly Expected to Be New Jaguars OC

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly set to hire John DeFilippo as the team's offensive coordinator, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

DeFilippo spent the past season as the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings but was fired in early December after the team fell to 6-6-1 on the season.

