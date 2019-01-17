ONE Championship: Predictions, How to Watch Joshua Pacio vs. Yosuke Saruta

ONE Championship

ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua Pacio takes on Yosuke Saruta on Saturday in a classic matchup between the young champion with loads of potential going up against the savvy veteran finally ready to rise to the top and claim the throne that has eluded him for so long. The bout shows plenty of promise, as both athletes compete with similar styles destined to put on tactical clinics.

But who are Pacio and Saruta? How did they get here? What’s on the line for both men?

There’s a lot to discuss heading in, and Bleacher Report Live is here to help. Here is everything you need to know about Joshua Pacio vs. Yosuke Saruta.

Where and How to Watch Joshua Pacio vs. Yosuke Saruta

Joshua Pacio vs. Yosuke Saruta will be the main event at ONE: Eternal Glory on Jan. 19. The event will be held at Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Those in the U.S. can watch the contest for free on B/R Live.

The main card starts at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET, but before it is a seven-fight preliminary card that begins at 5:30 a.m. ET.

The full card order stands as follows:

Main Card

• Joshua Pacio vs. Yosuke Saruta (Strawweight World Championship)

• Alexi Serepisos vs. Mongkolpetch Petchyindee Academy (Muay Thai)

• Christian Lee vs. Edward Kelly

• Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol vs. Puja Tomar

• Joseph Lasiri vs. Jonathan Haggerty (Muay Thai)

• Stefer Rahardian vs. Robin Catalan

• Bruno Pucci vs. Kotetsu Boku

Preliminary Card

• Anthony Engelen vs. Kwon Won Il

• Ahmad Qais Jasoor vs. Masakazu Imanari

• Rasul Yakhyaev vs. Koji Ando

• Sunoto vs. Niu Kang Kang

• Yohan Mulia Legowo vs. Aj Lias Mansor

• Riski Umar vs. Aziz Calim

• Oscar Yaqut vs. Andreas Satyawan

Profile: Joshua Pacio

ONE Championship

Age: 23

Height: 5’4

Weight: 115

Stance: Orthodox

Record: 13-2 (4 KO, 7 Submission)

ONE Record: 7-2

Joshua Pacio has quickly made a name for himself at ONE after becoming the youngest Strawweight World Champion in company history last September.

The Filipino has impressed with his spinning kicks, punching power and technical prowess on the canvas. After adopting a lower stance in recent months, he’s been able to stifle takedown opportunities much more efficiently when opposing competitors attempt to get him to the ground, which is a major strength of Saruta’s.

Pacio is on a four-match winning streak, with the most impressive victory coming last September in his title bout against former champion Yoshitaka Naito when Pacio managed to go five rounds for the first time in his career. That endurance will be vital against Saruta.

The big question facing Pacio is how he will fare against a veteran like Saruta who has seen it all in his 10-year career. The defending champion has never competed against someone with as much experience as Saruta, apart from his match against Hayato Suzuki in 2017 whom he lost to in the first round. Pacio is a much more complete athlete now, but that’s the biggest doubt facing him. The youngster will be eager to quiet the doubters in what would be the biggest win of his career.

Profile: Yosuke Saruta

ONE Championship

Age: 31

Height: 5’3

Weight: 115

Stance: Orthodox

Record: 18-8-3 (5 KO, 2 Submissions)

ONE Record: 1-0

Although this will only be his second bout with ONE, don’t let that fool you. Yosuke Saruta is no novice. In fact, he’s a former world champion with Japanese promotion Shooto where he spent the better part of 10 years.

Saruta will not want to stand up with Pacio and exchange punches. Instead he’ll look to use his excellent grappling to take Pacio down to the canvas and keep the champion contained. 11 of Saruta’s 18 wins have come by decision, having no problem wearing out his opponent on the mat, striking when given the opportunity, and allowing his physical ability and world-class stamina to dictate the bout.

Saruta hasn’t shown many weaknesses as of late. In the past three years, Saruta’s only loss came in his final Shooto bout last July where a cut on his eyelid impaired his vision and forced doctors to stop the match. Other than that, he just doesn’t get finished. Saruta bouts almost always come down to a decision, and it's typically a unanimous decision in his favor. However, Pacio is one of the most creative finishers in the division. Saruta must be weary of that. He’s certainly not short on confidence.

"I think I will overwhelm him in all aspects, and then finish him in the fourth round,” Saruta predicted. “I want people to know my name as the toughest Japanese athlete, and I will be the world champion."

Prediction

ONE Championship

Both of Pacio’s losses came by a rear-naked choke from some of the best grapplers in the strawweight division. Naysayers will be quick to point out that he has already been exposed and that the blueprint to defeat him is already out there. Pacio used to be easy pickings for elite grappling-focused competitors and Saruta will be licking his chops to make an example out of the young champion.

There’s a kernel of truth to Pacio’s weakness, but one can’t deny Pacio’s much improved takedown defense since adopting his low stance last year. Yes, Saruta will surely earn a few takedowns throughout the match. That’s just what he does. But Pacio has proven he can hang on the ground if he needs to. He can adapt.

The same can’t be said for Saruta. Pacio knows exactly what Saruta wants to do: take him down, control the positioning, strike when afforded the opportunity, and let the judges decide who won (although Saruta certainly made it sound like he’s out to prove a point with a finish of his own). However, although the threat of a takedown is a legitimate equalizer in MMA striking, Saruta has shown very little creativity once the takedowns are engaged.

Meanwhile, Pacio’s creativity is the reason three of his last four wins have been decided by a hammerlock, rear-naked choke, and spinning back fist. He’s unlike anyone Saruta’s ever gone up against.

Prediction: Joshua Pacio def. Yasuke Saruta by TKO in Rd. 4 and will go on to defend his title against 20-1-2 Hayato Suzuki, who defeated Pacio in 2017.

