Cowboys News: Sean Lee Talks Retirement, Says He's 'Leaning Toward' Return

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee said Tuesday that he has his sights set on playing in 2019.

Appearing on KTCK-AM 1310 (h/t David Moore of the Dallas Morning News), Lee discussed his playing future after an injury-plagued 2018: "I want to continue to play the game, but I have to evaluate physically where I'm at. I definitely have some decisions to make. I'm leaning toward playing for sure."

Injuries limited Lee to seven regular-season games and two appearances in the playoffs this season.

The 32-year-old Lee battled hamstring injuries throughout the year and finished with just 30 tackles during the regular season, which was his lowest total since his rookie campaign in 2010.

Lee lost his starting job to rookie Leighton Vander Esch, who was named to the Pro Bowl after registering 140 tackles and two interceptions.

With Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith emerging as the leaders of the Dallas linebacker corps, Lee acknowledged that he will likely serve in a backup role if he returns next season.

Lee is set to earn a $7 million base salary in the final year of his contract next season, but he is seemingly open to taking a pay cut if need be.

While he isn't the same player he once was, Lee still brings value to the table as a two-time Pro Bowler who has registered 100 or more tackles in a season on four different occasions.

Injuries have taken a toll on Lee over the course of his nine-year NFL career, which is likely why he said he wants to take "a month or two" to make a final decision on whether he'll play next season.