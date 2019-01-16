Klay Thompson: Dunking 4 Times vs. Nuggets 'Better Than Hitting 10 3s'

Scott Polacek
January 16, 2019

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is known for his outside shooting and not his dunking prowess, but he was happy to change that for a night during Tuesday's 142-111 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

"It felt great; I don't think I've ever done that since high school," he said of dunking four times in a game, per Sports Illustrated. "That felt better than hitting 10 threes."

The Washington State product finished with 31 points on 13-of-19 shooting from the field and 5-of-8 shooting from three-point range. Stephen Curry also scored 31, while Kevin Durant added 27.

It was something of a message performance from the Warriors, who moved ahead of the Nuggets by a half-game in the race for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

The two-time defending champions reminded everyone just how dominant they can be against a potential challenger to the throne, and they did it on the road in front of a hostile crowd.

