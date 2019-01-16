Jimmy Butler Appears to Troll Andrew Wiggins, Timberwolves After Blowout Win

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler provided a not-so-subtle reference to his year-plus tenure on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday evening.

After the 76ers crushed the Wolves 149-107, Butler made an Instagram post with the following caption: "looking right through the past.. to the future!"

The image is of Butler protecting the ball and looking in the direction of ex-teammate and Wolves forward Andrew Wiggins in the distance.

Butler's time with the Wolves ended rather dramatically. The former Marquette star, who did not get along with some of his Minnesota teammates, requested a trade and infamously played the antagonist in an animated mid-October practice session.

In September, Butler and Wiggins' brother, Nick, got into a social media spat, as recapped by Sean Hurd of The Undefeated.

Butler seems to be in a better place with the 29-16 76ers, who have an outside shot at the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed.

The 21-23 Timberwolves are on the outside looking into the playoff race, although Wiggins (40 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder) and Karl-Anthony Towns (27 points, 27 rebounds versus the New Orleans Pelicans) have posted some impressive individual performances of late.