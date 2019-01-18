Luka Doncic and the NBA Rookies with Legit All-Star Ceilings

0 of 6

Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

The top of the 2018 NBA draft board is off to an encouraging start, with a handful of rookies, led by Luka Doncic, flashing signs of real All-Star potential.

Not every All-Star is equal, though. Some show up on rosters every season. Others make cameos or put together shorter runs years down the road.

Today's NBA is loaded with 20-point scorers, and stats alone aren't enough anymore. Team development could ultimately play a significant role in the trajectory of these rookies' careers.

Based on skill sets, first-year production and windows to improve, we projected the following six players to have the best odds at cracking an All-Star roster at some point.