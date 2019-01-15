Report: Colts Interested in Re-Signing 46-Year-Old Adam Vinatieri

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2019

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) watches warmups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts are interested in bringing back 46-year-old Adam Vinatieri for a 24th NFL season, according to Fox 59's Mike Chappell

Vinatieri is set to become a free agent after signing a one-year deal in February 2018.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

