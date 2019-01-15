Report: Colts Interested in Re-Signing 46-Year-Old Adam Vinatieri

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts are interested in bringing back 46-year-old Adam Vinatieri for a 24th NFL season, according to Fox 59's Mike Chappell.

Vinatieri is set to become a free agent after signing a one-year deal in February 2018.

