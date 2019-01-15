2nd-Grader Writes Alshon Jeffery Heartfelt Letter After Crucial Drop vs. Saints

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Alshon Jeffery's drop late in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles ended the team's chances of pulling off a victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in the 20-14 loss.

But one second-grader doesn't want Jeffery to feel bad about the play:

She isn't alone.

Both quarterback Nick Foles and head coach Doug Pederson could be seen embracing and comforting Jeffery after the play. Other teammates expressed words of support following the game, including tight end Zach Ertz, per Tim McManus of ESPN.com:

"He's one of the best players on this football team. That game wasn't decided by that play, number one. Two, we wouldn't change the play call. And three, we're not in this situation without him. That's the bottom line. He is one of the best receivers in the league. There are not many guys who are able to make plays continually like he does."

"There's nobody that works harder," offensive lineman Lane Johnson said. "The guy has broken ribs and toughed it out for his teammates. He doesn't have to say nothing. We had plenty of opportunities to win this game. It's not one guy's fault."

The notoriously tough Philly fans have been supportive too. It's a reminder that it is, in fact, OK to lose a game. You don't always have to win a game.