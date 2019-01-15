2nd-Grader Writes Alshon Jeffery Heartfelt Letter After Crucial Drop vs. Saints

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles talks with Alshon Jeffery #17 of the Philadelphia Eagles after a missed catch against the New Orleans Saints during the NFC Divisional Playoff at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Alshon Jeffery's drop late in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles ended the team's chances of pulling off a victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in the 20-14 loss.

But one second-grader doesn't want Jeffery to feel bad about the play:

She isn't alone.

Both quarterback Nick Foles and head coach Doug Pederson could be seen embracing and comforting Jeffery after the play. Other teammates expressed words of support following the game, including tight end Zach Ertz, per Tim McManus of ESPN.com:

"He's one of the best players on this football team. That game wasn't decided by that play, number one. Two, we wouldn't change the play call. And three, we're not in this situation without him. That's the bottom line. He is one of the best receivers in the league. There are not many guys who are able to make plays continually like he does."

"There's nobody that works harder," offensive lineman Lane Johnson said. "The guy has broken ribs and toughed it out for his teammates. He doesn't have to say nothing. We had plenty of opportunities to win this game. It's not one guy's fault."

The notoriously tough Philly fans have been supportive too. It's a reminder that it is, in fact, OK to lose a game. You don't always have to win a game.

Related

    Eagles Confirm Wentz Will Be Starting QB

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Eagles Confirm Wentz Will Be Starting QB

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Big-Name Players Who Could Get Cut ✂

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Big-Name Players Who Could Get Cut ✂

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Philip Rivers a Hall of Famer?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Is Philip Rivers a Hall of Famer?

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Nick Foles: Relationships Are What Make a Strong Team

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Nick Foles: Relationships Are What Make a Strong Team

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk