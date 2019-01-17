Early Predictions for CFB's Most Intriguing 2019 Position Battles

1 of 6

Associated Press

The favorite

Lavert Hill will be returning to Michigan despite being a promising NFL draft prospect. However, his counterpart David Long will be going pro, while starting slot corner Brandon Watson has finished his final college season.

Ambry Thomas is the favorite to be the other starting cornerback, simply because he's the only one with any significant playing time under his belt. Mostly a special teams player last season, Thomas was able to make a couple of plays on defense in limited time, even snagging an interception against Rutgers.

At 6'0" and 183 pounds, Thomas has some nice length and athleticism for the position. Defensive coordinator Don Brown is hoping those physical tools will see Thomas become an impressive defensive player.

The challengers

Youth is the common factor with the other defensive backs vying to be starting corners for Michigan next season. Myles Sims saw no game time as a freshman last season but is 6'3" and was a top-200 overall recruit out of high school.

Vincent Gray and Gemon Green will also be hoping to prove themselves in camp without seeing any game time in 2018.

Early prediction

Thomas is the favorite to play alongside Hill simply because of his playing experience, but a cornerback as tall as Sims is fascinating. I'd imagine that Brown and defensive backs coach Mike Zordich will try a rotation of all of these young defensive backs early on to see who shines, but Sims on the outside with Thomas in the slot could be the best combination once the season begins.