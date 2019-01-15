Jose Mourinho Says He's 'Honoured' to Have Given Petr Cech Premier League Start

Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho has described himself as "honoured" to have given Petr Cech his start in the Premier League.

The pair worked together during two spells at Chelsea, and former Manchester United boss Mourinho has saluted Cech's "amazing career" following the 36-year-old's decision to retire at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Cech joined Chelsea from Rennes in 2004. It was the same summer Mourinho replaced Claudio Ranieri as boss. Mourinho immediately installed the 22-year-old as his first-choice goalkeeper, ahead of Carlo Cudicini, who was an accomplished 'keeper in his own right.

Recalling the decision, Mourinho told Sky Sports News on Tuesday: "I am honoured to have been the manager that, at such an early age, gave Petr a top Premier League No. 1 shirt."

While he took credit for giving Cech his first taste of life in England's top flight, Mourinho credited the player with making the most of his chance: "After that day, it is all about him. All about his numbers, his performances, his clean sheets, his titles and his professionalism. It's a big loss for football, but history can't be deleted. Many congratulations on such an amazing career."

It's a fitting testament to Cech, who tended goal while Mourinho's Chelsea won consecutive Premier League titles in 2005 and 2006. He also helped the Blues lift a pair of League Cup and the FA Cup before Mourinho departed in 2007.

The pair were reunited in 2013, but after a trophyless first season, Mourinho recalled Thibaut Courtois from a loan spell with Atletico Madrid. Courtois replaced Cech as Chelsea's No. 1 when the west London club won another title and League Cup in 2015.

Those trophies completed an incredible haul of silverware for Cech at Chelsea. He also won a league and FA Cup double under Carlo Ancelotti, an FA Cup with Guus Hiddink and the same trophy, along with the UEFA Champions League, under Roberto Di Matteo.

Cech announced his retirement with a statement on Twitter on Tuesday:

He will walks away from game having left his mark in every competition he won:

Yet for many, Cech was at his best during his early years under Mourinho in the Premier League:

It's a valid point since it could be argued Cech was never quite as dominant after he fractured his skull during a clash with Reading's Stephen Hunt during the 2006/07 season.

He was still good enough to win multiple trophies and remain a favourite of Mourinho's, though. Cech was allowed to leave for London rivals Arsenal in 2015, a decision Mourinho was said to disagree with.

Cech's time at Arsenal hasn't been without problems. While his experience has been valuable, his physical skills have deteriorated.

The decorated veteran has also chafed at being left out of cup competitions. He was famously denied a start by Arsene Wenger for the 2017 FA Cup final, when the Gunners beat Chelsea 2-1 with David Ospina between the posts.

Cech has lost his starting spot to Bernd Leno on the watch of Wenger's successor Unai Emery this season amid struggles adapting to playing out from the back more often.

While Cech has chosen the right time to bring his career to an end, it's fitting those who benefited from his incredible talents have offered warm and deserved praise for all he achieved.