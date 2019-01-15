Eagles' Brandon Graham: 'Owe It to Myself and My Family to Explore Free Agency'

Mike Chiari

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said Tuesday he plans to test free agency.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Graham asserted that he intends to see what is available to him on the open market: "I love Philly, but I owe it to myself and my family to explore free agency. I'm in the business of doing what's best for my family. I need to explore the market."

Graham has spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Eagles, who selected him with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft out of Michigan.

The 30-year-old veteran also lamented the fact he and the Eagles have been unable to work out an extension despite their best efforts, saying, "I'm a little disappointed that we tried the last couple years and couldn't get a deal done."

After enjoying a career year in 2017 with 47 tackles, 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles, Graham's production dropped off in 2018 to the tune of 39 tackles, 4.0 sacks and one forced fumble.

With 42.5 sacks in nine NFL seasons, Graham doesn't get to the quarterback as much as most of the NFL's top pass-rushers.

He does have a penchant for making big plays in important games, however.

Last season, Graham forced New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to fumble the ball on a play that essentially clinched the Eagles' first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

During this season's playoff run, Graham had 1.5 sacks in two games, including a strip sack of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in Sunday's narrow loss.

Graham would be a significant loss for the Eagles since he ranks seventh in team history with 42.5 sacks and second among active Eagles players behind only defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

If Graham does sign elsewhere, additional pressure will be placed on veteran defensive ends Michael Bennett and Chris Long next season, while the Eagles will look to Derek Barnett to bounce back after missing most of 2018 with a shoulder injury.

