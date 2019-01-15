Saquon Barkley Talks Possibly Playing with Antonio Brown; Hypes Kyler Murray

AJ Mast/Associated Press

If the Pittsburgh Steelers move Antonio Brown this offseason, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley would welcome the Pro Bowl wideout to the Big Apple.

TMZ Sports recently caught up to Barkley and got his take on possibly teaming up with Brown: "I mean, AB is one of the best wide receivers in the league, so I think that's an easy answer to that. Anybody would want to play with him."

The Steelers and Brown could be headed for a separation following a drama-filled end to the 2018 regular season.

Brown was inactive for a must-win Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which Gerry Dulac and Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported was the result of a "dispute" with a teammate during a walkthrough earlier in the week. Per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala, that unidentified teammate was quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Pittsburgh won without Brown, but its season ended after both the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts were victorious.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora later reported that Brown requested a trade following the incident. Last week, Steelers president Art Rooney II told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac that it would be "hard to envision" Brown on the team when training camp arrives.

Of course, New York is home to one of the game's most electrifying receivers, Odell Beckham Jr. He's surpassed the 1,000-yard plateau in four of his first five seasons, while Brown has topped 1,200 yards in each of the last six campaigns.

They would give the Giants one of the best duos the NFL has ever seen. And Barkley wouldn't mind seeing fewer defenders in the box, either.

As for former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray, Barkley expects big things out of the reigning Heisman Trophy winner: "I got to personally play with him in The Opening in high school—I played seven-on-seven with him. So, I know what he's about, and I know how talented he is."

When asked if the Giants are interested in bringing in Murray as Eli Manning's successor, Barkley steered clear of making headlines: "That's above my pay grade."

While New York owns the sixth overall pick, it's not clear if Murray will be available when the Giants go on the clock.

He declared for the draft Monday, but that just keeps his options open. The Oakland Athletics selected the dual-sport star with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft last June, and the initial plan was for 2018 to be his final year of football.

However, a breakout season in his first year as Oklahoma's starter put him on the NFL's radar—and could have him off the board within the first five picks if he commits to football.