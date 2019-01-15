Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Mavs Guard Dennis Smith Jr.

0 of 5

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

With just over three weeks to go before the Feb. 7 trade deadline, a new name has emerged on the trading block: second-year Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr.

On Monday evening, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon reported the Mavs are intensifying their efforts to move Smith, who they no longer see as a foundational piece alongside rookie sensation Luka Doncic.

The report names the Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic as the two teams most heavily involved in discussions with the Mavericks, although parameters are yet to be hammered out. The Mavericks would reportedly like to include the $18.6 million expiring contract of veteran guard Wesley Matthews in any Smith deal, which makes things more complicated.

While Phoenix and Orlando are the two teams most prominently linked to Smith, there are a handful of teams around the league to watch.