Watch Full Highlights of Rockets' James Harden's 57-Point Record-Breaking Night

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2019

Houston Rockets guard James Harden made NBA history in style on Monday.

Harden poured in 57 points on 17-of-33 shooting from the field and 6-of-15 shooting from three-point range in his team's 112-94 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at the Toyota Center. It was the 17th straight game he scored at least 30 points, surpassing Kobe Bryant's post-ABA-NBA merger record.

It was also quite the bounce-back effort for the Arizona State product, who tied a more dubious record during Sunday's 116-109 loss to the Orlando Magic. He was just 1-of-17 from deep in that game, tying Damon Stoudamire's mark for the most three-pointers missed in a game.

Houston needed Harden's prolific scoring against Memphis seeing how Chris Paul is still out with a hamstring injury. What's more, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported big man Clint Capela will miss four to six weeks due to a right thumb injury.

As long as Harden is scoring at a record pace, the Rockets figure to remain in the middle of the Western Conference playoff chase as they wait for their other key cogs to return.

