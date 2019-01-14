James Harden Matches Kobe Bryant Record; Also Has Historically Bad Shooting Game

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2019

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 13: Evan Fournier #10 of the Orlando Magic attempts to block James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets in the second quarter at Amway Center on January 13, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry Aaron/Getty Images)
Harry Aaron/Getty Images

Kobe Bryant won the 2010 NBA Finals MVP award despite shooting 6-of-24 from the field in Game 7, so it feels appropriate James Harden tied one of his accomplishments despite a lackluster shooting performance.

Harden tallied 38 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds in Sunday's 116-109 loss to the Orlando Magic, tying Bryant's record of 16 consecutive 30-plus-point games even though he shot 11-of-32 from the field and an ugly 1-of-17 from deep.

Right Arrow Icon

ESPN.com noted Harden also tied Damon Stoudamire's record of the most three-pointers missed in a game. Stoudamire also missed 16 in an April 2005 game against the Golden State Warriors when he was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Houston Rockets are just 2-3 in their last five games and occupy the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.

Even with Harden's record scoring totals, they already have one more loss than they did all of last regular season when they were the No. 1 seed before a run to the Western Conference Finals.

