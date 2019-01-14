Ex-Oregon OL Doug Brenner Says School Ran Workouts Designed to Have Players Quit

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - NOVEMBER 19: Isolated view of Oregon Ducks helmets on the sideline during the Ducks game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on November 19, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)
Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Former Oregon Ducks lineman Doug Brenner—who is suing the school, former head coach Willie Taggart, former strength coach Irele Oderinde and the NCAA for negligence—opened up about his experience within the football program and with the coaches. 

"He made it very clear that he was looking for guys to leave so that he could have our scholarships," Brenner said of Taggart on Monday, per John Canzano of The Oregonian. He also said the workouts that led to the hospitalization of him and two teammates permanently damaged his kidneys and left his urine "black like coffee or Coca Cola."

He called Oderinde, who is now at Florida State with Taggart, "extremely unqualified."

The workouts—which Brenner said players were instructed not to publicly talk about—occurred in January 2017 after Taggart took the Oregon job following four seasons as the head coach of South Florida.

Brenner, offensive lineman Sam Poutasi and tight end Cam McCormick were all hospitalized. Canzano noted Brenner's lawsuit is seeking $11.5 million in damages.

On Wednesday, James Crepea of The Oregonian first reported Brenner was suing the school and his former coaches, noting the players suffered from rhabdomyolysis and other injuries.

Crepea cited the lawsuit that revealed Taggart told the team the coaching staff was "going to focus on discipline in strength and conditioning and that they were 'going to find the snakes in the grass and cut their heads off.'"

Crepea also reported on Friday that Poutasi was also suing the school, Taggart, Oderinde and the NCAA for $5 million in damages.

The University of Oregon issued the following statement in response to the lawsuits, per Crepea:

"The well-being and safety of our students are our top priorities at the University of Oregon. We have been advised of the litigation filed (Thursday), but have not been served a copy of the complaint, at which point we will respond appropriately in the court proceedings. In light of the pending litigation, we don’t have any additional comment at this time."

Taggart coached Oregon for just one season, going 7-5 in 2017 before accepting the Florida State job.

Related

    Blue-Grey All-American Bowl Recruit Commitments

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Blue-Grey All-American Bowl Recruit Commitments

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Ex-Ducks OL Says Taggart Had Workouts to Run Off Players

    Oregon Ducks Football logo
    Oregon Ducks Football

    Ex-Ducks OL Says Taggart Had Workouts to Run Off Players

    oregonlive.com
    via oregonlive.com

    Kyler Murray Declares for NFL Draft

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Kyler Murray Declares for NFL Draft

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Martell Makes More Sense for Miami Than Hurts

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Martell Makes More Sense for Miami Than Hurts

    Canes Warning
    via Canes Warning