Ex-Oregon OL Doug Brenner Says School Ran Workouts Designed to Have Players Quit

Former Oregon Ducks lineman Doug Brenner—who is suing the school, former head coach Willie Taggart, former strength coach Irele Oderinde and the NCAA for negligence—opened up about his experience within the football program and with the coaches.

"He made it very clear that he was looking for guys to leave so that he could have our scholarships," Brenner said of Taggart on Monday, per John Canzano of The Oregonian. He also said the workouts that led to the hospitalization of him and two teammates permanently damaged his kidneys and left his urine "black like coffee or Coca Cola."

He called Oderinde, who is now at Florida State with Taggart, "extremely unqualified."

The workouts—which Brenner said players were instructed not to publicly talk about—occurred in January 2017 after Taggart took the Oregon job following four seasons as the head coach of South Florida.

Brenner, offensive lineman Sam Poutasi and tight end Cam McCormick were all hospitalized. Canzano noted Brenner's lawsuit is seeking $11.5 million in damages.

On Wednesday, James Crepea of The Oregonian first reported Brenner was suing the school and his former coaches, noting the players suffered from rhabdomyolysis and other injuries.

Crepea cited the lawsuit that revealed Taggart told the team the coaching staff was "going to focus on discipline in strength and conditioning and that they were 'going to find the snakes in the grass and cut their heads off.'"

Crepea also reported on Friday that Poutasi was also suing the school, Taggart, Oderinde and the NCAA for $5 million in damages.

The University of Oregon issued the following statement in response to the lawsuits, per Crepea:

"The well-being and safety of our students are our top priorities at the University of Oregon. We have been advised of the litigation filed (Thursday), but have not been served a copy of the complaint, at which point we will respond appropriately in the court proceedings. In light of the pending litigation, we don’t have any additional comment at this time."



Taggart coached Oregon for just one season, going 7-5 in 2017 before accepting the Florida State job.