Neymar: USA's Timothy Weah 'Has Everything' to Be One Europe's Best

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star Neymar thinks Timothy Weah has the potential to become one of the best attackers in the game.

Weah's parent club is PSG, and he recently agreed to join Scottish champions Celtic on loan until the end of the season.

Per Keith Jackson of the Daily Record, Neymar said he thinks the transfer will be beneficial for the 18-year-old and has backed him to go on to accomplish plenty in the sport:

"It is a very exciting move for him from what I have seen of his talent he has everything to go and be one of the top attacking players in Europe.

"It is a good move for him, a good move for Celtic as they are getting such a big talent, and also a good move for PSG because he has a chance to get experience and games and come back to us a more complete player.

"He did have options—but he chose the right one. Celtic are a big club, in their league they attack a lot and score a lot of goals, and also they are still in Europe—so they offer him much."

As Copa90 US relayed, the teenager said himself he's delighted to be joining the Glasgow outfit:

Despite his promise, Weah has found it tough to force his way into contention for first-team minutes at the Parc des Princes this season and it's not a shock to see him move out on loan. He has scored one goal in his two Ligue 1 appearances this season, totalling 54 minutes.

However, the United States international has showcased glimpses of major promise in the nascent stages of his career and he's clearly impressed Neymar, the most expensive footballer in the history of the game.

Given the Celtic loanee's father—former Ballon d'Or winner George Weah—is considered a legend of the game, so much is expected of Weah in Paris. Already he's followed in the footsteps of his father to a degree:



Still, there's a long way to go for Weah before he is a regular at a club like PSG and a loan switch to Celtic will help him refine some of the rough edges in his game.

Scouted Football noted the teenager will be joining a crop of exciting young talent at Celtic Park in 2019:

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will be hoping Weah can give his team a boost in what is turning into a fascinating title race in the Scottish Premier League. They lead the way at the top of the table from bitter rivals Rangers on goal difference having played a game less.

Being in that kind of environment should only serve to benefit Weah and he'll have to adapt quickly to the notorious physicality of the Scottish game. But he should be confident of showcasing his class regardless, especially after a ringing endorsement from his most high-profile team-mate.