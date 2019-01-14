Blue-Grey All-American Bowl 2019: Score, Recruit Commitments and Reaction

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Team Lone Star, comprised of Texas high school recruits, won the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl on Monday, defeating Team 49, 21-10.

Garrison Johnson was the hero for the Grey side, rushing for two touchdowns in the victory, while Shea Whiting put the icing on the victory with a brilliant 30-yard touchdown reception from quarterback T.J. Goodwin in the fourth quarter.

Malik Jackson hooked up with Cade Sams on a seven-yard reception for Team 49's lone touchdown. Angelo Guglielmello also hit on a 19-yard field goal for the Blue side, comprised of recruits from around the United States.

Team 49 appeared to be in control of the contest, dominating the first half and taking a 10-0 lead into the break. But it was all Team Lone Star in the second half, as they reeled off 21 unanswered points and dominated on both sides of the ball.

One of the bigger moments actually came at halftime, when running back Deondrick Glass committed to Oklahoma State in an emotional announcement.

"Let's go get a national championship, and I wanna win the Heisman next year as a true freshman," he said, per Scott Wright of NewsOK.com. "Go Pokes."

Glass is a 4-star prospect and 247Sports.com's No. 12 running back, No. 30 player from the state of Texas and No. 227 player overall.